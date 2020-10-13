Idaho’s Fifth District House Seat A will be filled by a newcomer this year since Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, chose not to seek reelection.
Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, and business owner Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, will battle for the position.
Mitchell said he wants his children and grandchildren to enjoy the same freedoms he does, prompting him to run for office.
“I want to make a difference and I want to serve the community that I’ve moved to because I love this community,” he said.
Kersting-Lark said now is the perfect time for her to run. She said she is young and has a young child, which makes certain issues more urgent to many District 5 residents but have not been addressed by legislators.
“I was increasingly frustrated by the way that policy seems to be made right now in the (state) capitol,” Kersting-Lark said. “It seems like a very one-sided conversation that doesn’t accurately represent a lot of the people I know in District 5.”
She said education is her number one reason for running.
Kersting-Lark said the state needs to provide more resources to pay teachers and keep good teachers in Idaho school districts, provide safe and adequate facilities for students and give students enriching opportunities that make school an important social outlet for children.
“I really believe public education is one of the most important tools for ensuring the health of our democracy,” Kersting-Lark said. “You have to have an educated citizenry.”
Mitchell said residents are overtaxed, which is a big concern to him.
“The only way in my opinion that you can bring taxes down is if you slow down the spending,” he said.
Mitchell, who is pro-gun and pro-life, also said he realized the state Legislature does not have equal power to the governor in public health emergencies and would like to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot that allows legislators to call themselves into session to discuss urgent matters.
He said he would also like to look at eliminating barriers - some of which he has personally experienced - in foster care so it is easier to adopt.
Kersting-Lark said addressing Idaho’s child care inequities is an urgent problem she wants to address. She said quality, affordable child care is difficult to come by in District 5.
As a business owner, Mitchell said he knows how to manage budgets, which would help him as a legislator. He said he would vote for what is best for the district.
“It’s not a job or an opportunity to serve for what your interests are but for what the interests of the community is,” Mitchell said.
Kersting-Lark said she is a pragmatic person who tries to find a solution that makes most people happy. She said the Legislature’s Republican supermajority is not beneficial to average Idahoans.
“There are so many examples from just the last legislative session where extreme conservatism was given way more oxygen than the moderate viewpoints, and I think District 5 is a moderate district,” Kersting-Lark said.
One example was she said no meaningful property tax relief legislation was passed when countless representatives spoke about the need for relief heading into the session.
“We didn’t get any out of it,” she said. “Instead we got a bill about who’s allowed to participate in women’s high school sports and we got a rehashed fight about teaching standards. I don’t see how that serves the needs of the people in my neighborhood.”
Kersting-Lark said people want to know how they can get property tax relief, that their kids are going to be competitive in the workforce when they graduate from high school and to make sure the roads and bridges they’re driving on are safe.
“Those are the things that matter to people in their day-to-day lives and these cultural fights that we see going on in the Legislature just are not helpful,” she said. “So I think I’m the best choice because that’s what I’m interested in working on and I will have the ability to have conversations across the aisle with people about topics that really matter.”
DULCE KERSTING-LARK
Running for: Idaho Fifth District State Representative, Position A
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age: 32
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from Linfield College (Oregon) and master’s degree in public history from Washington State University
Work experience: Executive director at Latah County Historical Society; previously served as LCHS museum curator
Prior political experience: None
How long lived in area: Nine years
Family: Married, one child
Website: dulceforidaho.com
BRANDON MITCHELL
Running for: Idaho Fifth District State Representative, Position A
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 50
Education: Working online toward bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University - Idaho
Work experience: Owns six Jiffy Lubes in Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Clarkston, Walla Walla and Hermiston, Ore.
Prior political experience: None, ran unsuccessfully for Moscow City Council in 2019
How long lived in area: Seven years
Family: Married, three children
Website: mitchellforidaho.com