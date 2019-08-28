News release: Wessels was navigator on MX 22 boat

LEWISTON — Steve Wessels Jr., 35, of Lewiston, died during the first leg of the Thunder on the Snake jet boat race Saturday when the boat he was navigator for crashed, according to a news release sent by race organizers Monday evening.
Wessels was on board the MX 22 boat, according to the release. The driver of the boat was treated for minor injuries on site and at a hospital, and was later released.
The driver and the two other racers who were involved in a separate crash weren’t named in the news release, which said the incident is still under investigation.
An online campaign to raise money for the Wessels family can be found at mealtrain.com/trains/n5oyeo/donate/. It had raised nearly $9,000 by Tuesday evening.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond to a written request from the Tribune for its incident report. The Lewiston Tribune also made a formal request Tuesday for information from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is expected to have a role in the investigation. The Coast Guard didn’t immediately reply.