The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nez Perce County continues to increase. The total now stands at 11.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, there have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight probable cases in Nez Perce County as of Friday afternoon.
Whitman County’s numbers are unchanged since Thursday. There have been 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. Eleven of those patients have recovered and three are isolating at home. There have been at least 482 negative tests, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
Latah County still has three confirmed cases.
Idaho is reporting 1,655 confirmed cases statewide and 43 deaths as of Friday afternoon. As of Friday evening, Washington is reporting 11,445 known cases and 603 deaths.