Nez Perce County’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 18.

Two new deaths were reported today by Public Health — Idaho North Central District. The county has experienced 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There were no new confirmed cases reported for Whitman County and Latah County. Whitman County has had 16 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and at least 625 negative tests. Latah County has reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases total.

Asotin County has reported a total of 18 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Idaho’s statewide numbers show 2,015 total confirmed cases and 63 deaths. Washington’s latest data shows 14,327 confirmed cases and 814 deaths.

