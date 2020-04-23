The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nez Perce County continues to rise.
While there were no reported changes in the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman and Latah counties on Wednesday, Public Health — Idaho North Central District is reporting another death in Nez Perce County to bring the total to 13.
Nez Perce County has 35 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases. Whitman County has experienced a total of 15 confirmed cases, most of whom have recovered. Latah County has four confirmed cases.
Statewide, Idaho is reporting 1,802 cases and 54 deaths. Washington’s latest numbers as of Wednesday afternoon show 12,494 cases and 692 deaths.