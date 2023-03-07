COEUR D’ALENE — The North Idaho College board reinstated president Nick Swayne and placed interim president Greg South on paid administrative leave Monday night in response to a court order.

“The majority of the board members doesn’t necessarily agree with the court order, but the college will abide by the court’s ruling,” Chairperson Greg McKenzie said.

The divided NIC board had put Swayne on administrative leave in December under the advice of interim legal counsel Art Macomber in order to “investigate” the terms of Swayne’s contract.

