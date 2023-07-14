North Idaho College will remain accredited — for up to one more year.

In what the college is calling a “neutral decision,” a regional panel is keeping the embattled Coeur d’Alene-based community college’s accreditation intact.

But NIC will continue to operate under the shadow of a “show-cause” designation. In other words, college officials still have to convince the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities that NIC should be accredited for the long haul.

