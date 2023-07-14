North Idaho College will remain accredited — for up to one more year.
In what the college is calling a “neutral decision,” a regional panel is keeping the embattled Coeur d’Alene-based community college’s accreditation intact.
But NIC will continue to operate under the shadow of a “show-cause” designation. In other words, college officials still have to convince the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities that NIC should be accredited for the long haul.
In the short term, for as long as 12 months, the status quo will remain intact at the 90-year-old college. NIC’s 4,000 students will still be able to transfer their credits to other schools. Students will still be able to receive financial aid, such as Idaho’s Opportunity Scholarship. The reprieve could also give NIC a chance to address some of the other problems stemming from the accreditation battle — including a precipitous drop in enrollment that has unfolded over several years.
“We are relying on our community for continued support as we make forward progress in the challenging work ahead,” President Nick Swayne said in a statement to students and employees issued last week, shortly after the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities issued its decision. “I look forward to seeing you in fall semester.”
The commission’s decision is the latest chapter, but not the final word, in an accreditation battle that has raged since 2021. The threats to accreditation have had little to do with academics at the state’s oldest two-year college. Instead, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has raised concerns about governance: a chronic leadership churn, including four presidents over the past two years; and constant infighting on the college’s five-member board of trustees.
In its three-page decision, the commission noted that college officials have made significant progress on several issues. The college’s finances are more transparent, for example, and trustees better “understand, embrace, and adhere to existing shared governance structures.”
But the letter from commission President Sonny Ramaswamy also spells out nine to-do items. Included on the list:
The board must address concerns raised by staff and students, in a series of no-confidence votes directed at trustees. The board must also “demonstrate a willingness to work with and support faculty, staff, and students when their concerns are communicated.”
Swayne and trustees “should demonstrate a commitment to an environment respectful of meaningful discourse.”
Addressing leadership churn, NIC trustees “must act to unequivocally identify one CEO/President for the institution.” Swayne was reinstated in March, but Gregory South, brought on in December as an interim replacement for Swayne, remains with NIC on paid leave.
NIC must resolve legal, governance and accreditation issues that could impact the college’s “long-term financial stability.”
Resolving these issues “will require significant work,” Swayne said last week. “The college remains committed to addressing all concerns.”
The extension gives NIC a reprieve of up to a year. At the end of the extension, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities could grant accreditation, pull accreditation, or grant a second and final extension up to another year.
Ultimately, NIC faces an April 1, 2025, deadline. If the college is not in good standing by that date, the commission must pull the accreditation, according to commission and federal guidelines.
Judge orders NIC to turn over records to newspaper
COEUR D’ALENE — A Kootenai County judge has ordered North Idaho College to turn over certain public records to the Coeur d’Alene Press, following a lawsuit.
Judge John T. Mitchell ruled Wednesday that NIC must produce a number of employment contracts, as well as several unredacted invoices from college legal counsel.
The lawsuit, filed in February by attorneys for the Coeur d’Alene Press, alleged that NIC and chief communications officer Laura Rumpler violated Idaho’s public record laws multiple times by not fulfilling in whole, or in part, lawful requests for public records made by the newspaper.
The suit also alleged that NIC and Rumpler failed to comply with mandatory timeframes for responding to the newspaper’s public records requests.
North Idaho College denied the requests for employment agreements on the grounds that the contracts were “personnel records” and therefore exempt from disclosure under Idaho’s sunshine laws. The court rejected this reasoning.
“It is quite clear to the court that the employment contracts are not exempt,” Mitchell said Wednesday.
The Press also requested copies of invoices from NIC’s legal counsel, including the December 2022 and January 2023 invoices from attorney Art Macomber. When NIC provided the invoices, they were heavily redacted with many lines blacked out.
After reviewing fully unredacted invoices that were filed under seal with the court, Mitchell determined that several of the redactions made by NIC must be removed.
Mitchell requested briefs from each of the attorneys detailing arguments whether the court should award attorney fees to the Coeur d’Alene Press. The judge will consider the issue Aug. 3.