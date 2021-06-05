Whitman County Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 4,251. The county reported there were 122 total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — up from 119 reported Thursday. Deaths in the county because of the virus remained unchanged at 49.
No new cases were reported in Latah County Friday, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District’s website.
Latah County’s total case count since the start of the pandemic remains at 3,192. According to the health district’s website, 3,117 people in the county have recovered from the virus and 11 have died.