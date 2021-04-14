Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, including six in Latah County and three in Whitman County, according to local health agencies.
The six in Latah County bring the total since the pandemic started to 2,986, including 2,826 confirmed and 160 probable cases. Of the 2,986 cases, 2,856 have recovered, 120 are active and 10 have died.
The six new cases (four confirmed and two probable) include three people in the 18-29 age range, two in their 30s and one man in his 40s.
The three new cases in Whitman County pushes the county total to 4,033, according to Whitman County Public Health. Total deaths, 47, and hospitalizations, 99, remained unchanged.
Beginning Thursday, all people 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington. People 16 and older in Idaho are already able to get the vaccine.