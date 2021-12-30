Nine new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Whitman county

Whitman County on Wednesday reported nine new hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
The health agency also reported nine new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. There have been 6,251 cases, 83 deaths and 253 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began. Twenty-five new hospitalizations were reported this month.
Public Health – Idaho North Central district reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday in Latah County.
The 12 cases include six people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and three people in their 60s.
There have been 4,522 confirmed cases, 336 probable cases and 41 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.