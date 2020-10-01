Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a nine-time convicted felon who allegedly broke into a business south of Colfax and stole a firearm.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, Jarrett Lynn Reedy, a 31-year-old man from Spokane, was booked into the sheriff’s office on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree vehicle prowl, theft of a firearm and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to Huber Action Freight near Colfax after hearing reports of an individual trying to wave down passing motorists.
When Deputy Randy Miller arrived on scene, he found Reedy in the parking lot. While speaking to him, Miller noticed a firearm sticking out of Reedy’s sweatshirt.
Miller ordered Reedy to the ground and safely secured the scene until backup units could arrive. It was later determined that Jarrett, a nine-time convicted felon had allegedly stolen the firearm out of an employee’s vehicle.
After additional investigation, deputies determined Reedy also had allegedly broken into a vehicle at another business just down the road. That incident is still under investigation.