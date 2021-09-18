On Friday, local health agencies reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Palouse.
Of the confirmed cases, 54 are Latah County residents and 36 are Whitman County residents. Whitman County reported one new virus-related hospitalization.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in either county.
The 54 Latah County cases include 10 people younger than 18, 11 people between ages 18-29, 12 people in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.
There have been 3,699 confirmed cases, 230 probable cases and 21 total deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
The most recent death — a man in his 70s — was reported Thursday.
In Whitman County, there have been 5,215 total cases, 55 deaths and 163 hospitalizations.
Pullman Regional Hospital is working to create a COVID-19 testing center in as soon as two weeks.
PRH spokeswoman Alison Weigley told the Daily News the hospital is working in partnership with Incyte Diagnostics to develop the testing center and will announce more details when they are available.
The testing center is an effort to keep up with increasingly high testing demand in the community.