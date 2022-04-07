Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, has received lots of awards and plaques during his long legislative career.
On Wednesday, he got his first golden hammer during a visit with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Schoesler was presented with the hammer for his work on securing funding for Habitat for Humanity
“This is such a nice surprise to be honored like this,” Schoesler said. “Affordable housing has become a serious problem in many communities across Washington, and I’m glad that this year’s capital budget passed by the Legislature provides funding for Habitat for Humanity to help address housing needs in our state.”
Schoesler and Reps. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy shared updates on the latest session, which wrapped up March 10, and then traveled to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where they attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Clarkston Event Center. The budget, redistricting, transportation package and the state’s focus on green energy were among the hot topics.
Although Washington has a surplus of money, the Democrats, who hold the majority on both sides of the aisle, were not interested in offering any tax relief, Schoesler said.
“Idaho fights over what taxes to cut, and Washington fights over what taxes to raise,” he said.
The federal government has been pouring money into the coffers during the pandemic, but that is coming to an end, the long-time senator said. When it does, transportation and capital projects will take a hit, and inflation will continue to soar.
“Anybody who was an adult paying bills in the late ’70s and early ’80s remembers inflation,” Schoesler said. “That was brutal.”
As for redistricting, Schoesler said a recent lawsuit on the issue is a partisan ploy, and a jab at eastern Washington. However, the court won’t act on the lawsuit before the next filing period.
A group of voters from the Yakima Valley sued the state of Washington, alleging violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and an “intentional dilution” of Hispanic voters’ influence in new political maps.
“The people who are behind this covet a blue district in eastern Washington so bad that they’re willing to blow up the map over it,” Schoesler said. “It’s just wrong to take the best system in America and turn it into a partisan issue.”
The new 9th District, which covers Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, now includes Columbia and Lincoln counties, and the southern half of Spokane County. It lost some portions of Adams and Franklin counties, including the cities of Othello and Pasco.
Dye said she’s pleased with the new district boundaries. “It’s unifying and brings agriculture and more of our small, rural towns back together.”
The worst thing to come out of the session was the transportation package, the lawmakers said. Most of the money will be spent along the I-5 corridor in western Washington, and “almost nothing” was earmarked for this side of the state.
“They didn’t even try to pretend to work with the other side of the aisle,” Dye said of the package. “It’s focused on public transit, electrification and incentives to get people into electric vehicles. They were moving ahead their Washington and we were left behind. Nothing in the package reflected us.”
The purchase of four new electric ferries will primarily benefit the people who “live on islands and go to fancy restaurants,” she said.
Some green energy projects, such as solar farms and wind turbines, unfairly target eastern Washington because of the availability of cheap, flat land, Dye said. The large windmills can tarnish the “viewscapes” for generations. If western Washington leaders want more, they should consider placing them in city spaces, she said.
“They impact the rural aesthetic for our lives, our children’s lives and maybe even our grandchildren’s,” Dye said. “We want a say in how that happens. They don’t want sprawl in their cities. Why should we have energy sprawl?”
During his brief update, Schmick said the state should have done more for small businesses during the session. Many struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
“We did nothing, and we could have,” he said. “I find that very disappointing.”
The Colfax lawmaker said keeping critical access hospitals in rural areas is crucial. In places such as Pomeroy and Dayton, people rely on local hospitals after being injured in the Blue Mountains or a popular ski area at Bluewood.
“For rural communities and public safety, we’ve got to find a viable way to keep these hospitals in our small towns,” Schmick said.
He’s also concerned about efforts to ban natural gas. People need the economical option to keep their homes warm, Schmick said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.