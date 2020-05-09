There were no additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday afternoon on the Palouse.
Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 16, as it has since April 22. There have been at least 728 negative tests in the county this spring.
There have been five total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County this spring.
There were no new cases reported for Nez Perce County, which has 69 total cases and 19 deaths. Asotin County has reported 18 cases and two deaths.
Washington’s latest data shows 16,388 cases statewide and 905 deaths.
Idaho is reporting 2,205 cases and 67 deaths.