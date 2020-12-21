‘No Bear Feet’

Moscow High School students, left to right, Benny Kitchel, Ava Jakich-Kunze and Amari Bethel organize piles of new socks they collected in the first ever student-led “No Bear Feet” sock drive. Students collected more than 1,100 pairs of socks in the drive. The socks will be distributed to community members in need. Two classes — taught by Ken Berger and Cory Voss — were treated to a complimentary breakfast courtesy of The Breakfast Club for collecting the highest amount of pairs in the school. Moscow High teacher Sam Hoogsteen snapped and submitted the photo.

