There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Whitman County or Latah County.
There have been 16 total positive COVID-19 tests in Whitman County, and most of those patients have recovered. There have been five confirmed cases in Latah County.
Nez Perce County has reported 65 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. Asotin County has reported a total of 18 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Statewide, Idaho is reporting a total of 2,127 confirmed cases and 65 deaths. Washington has 15,594 cases and 862 deaths.