It appears there will not be a change of venue for the trial of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to a schedule filed by Latah County District Judge John Judge on Tuesday.

The schedule says a jury trial is set to commence Oct. 2 in the Latah County Courthouse and will run until Nov. 17.

Jury selection will begin Sept. 25 and is anticipated to last at least three days.

