No COVID-19 deaths were reported on the Palouse this week as the virus slowdown continues.
Latah County has added six new cases since Monday. Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of technical issues with the data at the state level.
There were three virus deaths reported in the Public Health – Idaho North Central District this week. Two of those were in Nez Perce County and one in Clearwater County. All three deaths were among men, with one in his 40s, one in his 60s and one in his 80s.