Instead of the Latah County Fair, the COVID-19 pandemic will move friendly bidding wars for 4-H and FFA animals online today and Saturday.
The virtual format is the only major difference between this year’s auction and past in-person auctions at the fair, and 4-H and FFA members are still confident they will sell their livestock.
The 4-H and FFA Virtual Livestock Auction starts at 12 p.m. today and ends at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“My honest opinion is that more out-of-state buyers will start buying the lambs because they don’t have to personally be at the sale to buy the lamb,” said Samuel Barnes, a Potlatch FFA member who hopes to sell his 121-pound lamb.
The Latah County Fair, which was scheduled to start Thursday and run through Sunday, was canceled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But the heart and soul of the fair - the 4-H and FFA livestock programs and auction - were allowed to continue.
Chet Simons, a Potlatch 4-H member, said the online auction will benefit businesses but will be a disadvantage for those who are not tech-savvy.
Simons is looking to sell his 160-pound lamb, which he said is the heaviest of all the lambs in the auction.
Barnes and Simons, both sophomores at Potlatch High School, have sold animals at the Latah County Fair before.
Simons said the main difference in preparing for the online auction and a typical in-person auction at the Latah County Fairgrounds is that 4-H and FFA members posted photos - some members posted videos, too - and information online so bidders can learn about their animals.
Brandi Griffin, Livestock Market Animal Sale treasurer, said some members put a great deal of work into their videos telling about their project, experience in 4-H or FFA and information about their animals. She said one benefit of the virtual auction is bidders can learn the backstory of the animals and their owners instead of traditionally only getting to view the animals once at the fair.
Griffin said she will miss the friendly back-and-forth between bidders, many of whom are familiar with each other, at the fairgrounds.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some of those fun bidding wars online even,” Griffin said.
The market show and auction are typically the culmination of months of time, effort and money spent raising animals, so Griffin said she is happy students can see their projects through.
“I think the life lessons that 4-H and FFA bring on is immeasurable, and to be able to finish this project to a close means a ton for all of those kids really,” she said.
Students showed off their livestock Thursday for judges as part of the Latah County Livestock Show.
“Financially, they put a lot of money into this and a lot of sweat and tears into getting these animals ready for market,” Griffin said.
She said the students typically use the money they earn from selling their animal to purchase their first car, save for college tuition or invest in an animal for next year.
“The communities have responded well to this weekend, and I hope that the external communities can support the sale,” Latah County Fair Manager Jim Logan said.
Visit www.auction.showorks.cloud/fair/latah for the auction. For more information on the auction, visit www.latahcountyfair.com/p/fair/livestock-auction.
More than 200 animals, including cattle, goats, turkey, rabbits, sheep and swine, will be available for purchase.
