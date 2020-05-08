Whitman and Latah counties reported no new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
Whitman County has reported a total of 16 positive COVID-19 tests this spring and 723 negative tests. Latah County has reported five cases. There have been no confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in either county.
Four new people, including three children, were added to Nez Perce County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county has reported 69 confirmed cases total and 19 deaths.
There have been 18 confirmed cases in Asotin County and two deaths.
Washington’s statewide total is now at 16,231 cases and 891 deaths. Idaho’s statewide numbers show 2,178 cases and 67 deaths.