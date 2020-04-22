There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Latah or Whitman counties.
Whitman County has had a total of 15 confirmed cases and most of those patients have recovered. There have been at least 528 negative tests. Latah County’s total number of confirmed cases still stands at four.
Nez Perce County has 35 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
Asotin County has 14 confirmed cases and one death, according to the latest numbers from Washington.
Statewide, Washington has 12,282 confirmed cases and 682 deaths. Idaho has 1,766 confirmed cases and 51 deaths.