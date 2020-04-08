There were no new positive COVID-19 tests reported in Whitman and Latah counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Whitman County’s total of confirmed cases remains at 12, with at least 337 negative test results. Latah County remains at two confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Whitman County Public Health is reminding people that CDC recommends wearing homemade masks in public where social distancing is impractical. The best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is to social distance at all times, remaining 6 feet away from people as often as possible.
Nez Perce County’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 17, while Asotin County remains at four.
Kootenai County is reporting 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and Bonner County is reporting three.
The number of known cases in Idaho has reached 1,210 and fatalities are at 15. Washington’s cases have risen to 8,682, while its deaths are now at 394.