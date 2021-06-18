No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday on the Palouse.
One case was reported in Nez Perce County.
There have been 3,039 confirmed cases, 165 probable cases and 11 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County’s COVID-19 numbers were not updated as of late Thursday afternoon. There have been 4,383 confirmed cases, 50 deaths and 125 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Washington State Department of Health announced Thursday that nearly 68 percent of Washington residents age 16 and older have received vaccine doses.
Washington is planning to fully reopen either by June 30 or when the vaccination rate reaches 70 percent, whichever occurs sooner.
More than 4.1 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In other pandemic news, the Washington state Capitol building will reopen to the public on July 1 after being closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement Thursday state officials said the Department of Enterprise Services is working to re-establish public tours and is recruiting tour staff.
Security fending around buildings on the Captiol campus was removed in early May, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election. A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.