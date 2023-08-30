No one was hurt in a standoff between the Pullman police and a threatening man.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a trailer park on South Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to public records. Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said when police arrived, they found a man who was reportedly screaming, breaking things and being disorderly.

When officers tried to approach the man, he allegedly retreated into a trailer and barricaded himself inside, Breshears said. He was making suicidal statements and threatening suicide by cop, according to Breshears.

