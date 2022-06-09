The Latah County Sheriff’s Office will not request money in next year’s budget for new patrol positions or a drug dog.
Sheriff Richie Skiles and Chief Deputy Tim Besst presented their budget requests to the Latah County Commissioners on Wednesday.
The $5 million operating budget calls for salary raises, but no added patrol officers and command staff.
Chief Deputy Tim Besst said this is partly because of the office’s inability to fill positions. He said the office added two positions — a dispatcher and a patrol officer — but they have yet to be filled. He also said the sheriff’s office wants to be mindful of a potential cost of living adjustment for Latah County employees that the commissioners may approve this year.
He said the office is trying to be considerate of the other county department budgets.
“We take up about a third of the entire county budget, so we try to be as conservative as we can,” he said.
The sheriff’s office currently employs 53 people. The budget request calls for a 7% raise for patrol officers and 8% raise for command staff, which includes employees ranked as lieutenants or higher.
Unlike recent years, the sheriff’s office is not asking for money to spend on a drug dog.
Skiles said he omitted the request this year because it was made “pretty clear” last year that he would not get the funding for a K9, which has been a goal of the sheriff’s office for years.
Besst said they may ask for one next year and will evaluate how the Moscow Police Department’s new K9, Ragnar, performs this year. Moscow’s first drug dog arrived in the city in late May.
Commissioner Dave McGraw apologized to Besst and Skiles for the county not providing the funding for a K9 during his time in office. He said the jail is full of people on drug charges and fentanyl is on the rise.
“The biggest threat we have right now in Latah County, in my mind, is drugs,” he said.
The sheriff’s office did request an increase in funding to help cover rising fuel costs. Best said last year’s fuel budget was $90,000 and he asked for an additional $55,000 this year. He said lately the price of fuel has cost his office $10,000-$12,000 per month.
He said the office’s goal is to have at least three or four patrol vehicles on the road at all times.
