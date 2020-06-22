Inland Oasis, a volunteer-based organization that serves the needs of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Ally communities of the Palouse, will be hosting Non-Drag Bingo from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at East City Park.
Instead of hosting their regular Drag Bingo, the organization will have performers highlight the historical contributions of community members of color to further human rights and the queer experience.
Players are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Entry into the 10-round bingo competition is $15, and all proceeds go to Inland Oasis.