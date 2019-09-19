Idaho nonprofit Buy Local Moscow is seeking someone to serve as its new director. The part-time position requires an average of 25-35 hours monthly. The director will work with a six- to 12-person committee and more than 65 local businesses and community partners.
Pay is dependent on experience, with a base stipend of $175 per month. First consideration date for applications is Oct. 4.
Applicants should email their resume and cover letter to buylocalmoscow@gmail.com. The position will remain open until filled.