A local nonprofit wants to transform part of a Pullman park into a place to learn about the Palouse’s rare native plant species.
The Phoenix Conservancy in August signed an agreement with the city of Pullman to create a Palouse Prairie ecosystem on about 3 acres of Conservation Park, a 13-acre park located off Darrow Street, several blocks west of Jefferson Elementary School.
Lauren Beckley, Palouse Prairie project manager for the Phoenix Conservancy, said only half a percent of the Palouse Prairie that used to thrive in the region remains. She said the nonprofit wanted to create a functional Palouse Prairie system in Pullman because the existing remnants are scattered in places that are less accessible to people — at Kamiak Butte, Steptoe Butte and on private property.
Ben Stone, executive director of the Phoenix Conservancy, said the nonprofit is a group of biologists who work to educate the community about conservation and biodiversity. Stone said Palouse Prairie can be a mystery even to those who have lived on the Palouse for long time.
“Even growing up here, you don’t really see it and the brief times you do see it you don’t know what your looking at,” he said.
Additionally, people may not understand how important Palouse Prairie is to the region, he said.
Palouse Prairie can survive the diverse weather on the Palouse, has robust root structures that make it easier for soil to hold water and increase biodiversity by attracting insects that only eat those plants.
Beckley said the park can become an “organic learning space” and a place for people to reconnect with the area’s natural heritage. Community members will be allowed to walk through the park to see the native plants up close.
Beckley said the the Phoenix Conservancy spent the summer creating a baseline inventory of all the species currently in the park, and Stone said they have begun removing invasive species, specifically getting rid of poison hemlock. Planting is expected to begin next year.
Stone said the Phoenix Conservancy hopes to speak to schools and community groups to educate them on Palouse Prairie.
“We do want it to be beneficial to the community,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.