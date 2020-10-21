Nonprofit reaches seventh birthday, 80-plus families served

Family Promise of the Palouse, having recently served its 82nd and 83rd families, is celebrating its seventh birthday this week with a weeklong fundraising event.
Co-founder and chairman of FPP’s board of directors Bruce Pitman said the organization has a roughly 80-percent success rate connecting families with safe and secure housing, and having surpassed 80 families served is a milestone worth celebrating. He said if those who received other kinds of assistance from FPP were factored in, the number would be “substantially more.”
“We’ve served more than 80 families in shelter, and have also worked with a number of families to get them into a situation to prevent them from going into shelter and prevent them from becoming homeless,” Pitman said. “I think that certainly there has been a need in the community and in the region for some time and Family Promise has been positioned to be able to help those families in very concrete ways.”
FPP is a local affiliate of the national Family Promise organization, which seeks to provide temporary shelter for families with children that are risking homelessness — typically with the help of a network of local churches, said Executive Director Janine Rivera. She said in a normal year, families would be housed and fed by a rotating cast of church congregations that are a part of FPP’s local interfaith network for up to 90 days. Families would stay in church facilities and receive support from the local faith community.
Rivera said the organization also provides a host of other resources to aid families in need, like parenting and financial literacy classes and “after-care services,” which supplies continuing support for those who have been connected with more permanent housing.
However, Rivera said some churches closed their doors in mid-March in response to the pandemic, forcing FPP to house its beneficiaries in hotel rooms — an arrangement Rivera describes as less than ideal. She said it costs upwards of $50 a night for a hotel room, the arrangement is less personal than the congregation-supported model and because the pandemic has slowed the application process for many government assistance programs like food stamps and unemployment, some families will need support for more than 90 days.
Meanwhile, demand for their services has been exacerbated by the pandemic — even those who have recently graduated the program require more after-care support than usual, she said.
“They had just gotten jobs, they had just gotten into stable housing, they were starting to save up and things were looking good,” Rivera said. “Then maybe a month or two later, for the more recent families, they lost their jobs, they lost access to childcare. Now they had to stay home and, especially for single parents, that was very difficult and taxing on them.”
Additionally, Rivera said many fundraising events, including a Comfort Food Cook-off in March, were canceled to refrain from contributing to rising local infection rates. She said the organization has been running on a combination of grants and donations from groups like Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and United Way of Whitman County and they are grateful for the support.
Rivera said she doesn’t expect churches will be in a position to open their doors to families in need any time soon, but there is a possibility of some interim solutions as the region struggles to contain COVID-19.
“As we begin to understand how COVID’s affecting a lot of different areas, there is potential for us to get a space that will be able to at least transition families from the hotel setting,” Rivera said. “Until then, I think we’re doing OK, and as long as we’re able to maintain our fundraising and the consistent flow of donations will be able to manage and help at least the families that we currently have.”
For the duration of Family Promise Week, which ends Sunday, people can send donations through FPP’s website or participate in a Thursday fundraising event called “Night Without a Bed.” More information can be found at https://www.familypromisepalouse.org/.
