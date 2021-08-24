A Pullman nonprofit formed to improve the city’s core is ready to hire a full-time executive director it hopes will take on the daily task of making downtown a more welcoming and vibrant place to visit.
The Downtown Pullman Association received a $37,750 grant from the Washington Main Street Program to hire the new director with the help of matching funds from Washington State University and the city.
“We really do see this as the impetus to hopefully exciting revitalization of our downtown core,” said Jeanne Weiler, spokeswoman for the association.
The association was created four years ago through a memorandum of understanding between Pullman, WSU and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
Individuals and businesses located downtown are members of the association, which currently does not require members to pay dues. Weiler said about 35-40 of those individuals and businesses are active members.
She said hiring an executive director will serve two purposes. For one, it will allow the association to become an accredited member of the Washington State Main Street Program.
Members of this program can qualify for federal and state money, as well as tax incentives for businesses.
Weiler said the other purpose behind hiring a director is to have someone who “wakes up every morning trying to figure out how to make Pullman a better place.”
In early 2020, consulting firm BDS Planning and Urban Design unveiled a new master plan outlining ways of enhancing the accessibility, economy and look of downtown Pullman.
That plan highlighted the importance of hiring someone to lead the Downtown Pullman Association and be responsible for “worrying about downtown, generating ideas,and keeping everyone moving in a common direction.” This includes carrying out the recommendations in the master plan.
A link to the master plan can be found on the association’s website downtownpullman.info.
The city currently has an economic development manager, Jennifer Hackman, who is responsible for assisting the business community. Weiler said Hackman’s focus includes the entire city, whereas the Downtown Pullman Association is focused entirely on the downtown core.
Weiler said the association is working to revitalize downtown and make it more vibrant. In her words, that means making downtown a place where people feel welcome and want to stay longer.
“A vibrant downtown core is critical to the success of any city,” she said.
She said downtown businesses are more engaged in these goals than ever before and are willing to work together.
“We’re better together than we are singularly,” she said.
