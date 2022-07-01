Nearly $50 million in state and federal funding has been approved for 13 water and wastewater projects in north central Idaho.
The funding is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” infrastructure investment plan, which lawmakers authorized earlier this year.
The $750 million plan uses a combination of surplus general fund dollars and federal stimulus funds to make generational investments in water projects across the state. It includes $175 million for increased water supply, $494 million for safe drinking water and $80 million for water quality.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recently approved $285 million for 63 community wastewater and drinking water projects, plus another $6 million in engineering planning grants for 136 communities.
Projects in north central Idaho that were approved include:
Wastewater infrastructure
Riverside Water and Sewer District in Orofino — $1.036 million.
Elk City — $1.65 million.
Juliaetta — $1.7 million.
Elk River — $3.03 million.
Kendrick — $3.28 million.
Genesee — $3.76 million.
Winchester — $4.3 million.
Craigmont — $5.2 million.
Kooskia — $6.12 million.
Nezperce — $7.96 million.
Drinking water
Genesee — $1.73 million.
Riverside Water and Sewer District — $1.8 million.
Lewiston — $7.3 million.
When debating the Leading Idaho investments during the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers insisted that the bulk of the money go to small, rural communities that typically lack the tax base to pay for major infrastructure projects.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure (to) ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones,” noted Gov. Little in a news release. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally, but the investments we make at the state level help relieve the burden on local governments, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs.”
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard — who now represents Clearwater County as part of the 2nd Legislative District — all voted against DEQ’s fiscal 2023 budget, which includes a portion of the above funding.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.