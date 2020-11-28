The North Idaho Aids Coalition will be celebrating world AIDS Day at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a virtual “High-Tea” fundraiser event via Zoom.
The purpose of the event is to provide care, prevention and advocacy for those affected by the HIV epidemic and to end the stigma surrounding it.
This year, because of distancing restrictions from COVID-19, the NIAC is asking for donations to fund its new mail-out, HIV “Self-Test” program. This program will provide low-income people in North Idaho a discrete and safe way to self-test and will limit exposure to COVID-19 as the test, coaching and linkage to care can be accomplished in the privacy of their homes.
To attend the Zoom fundraiser, visit the website northidahoaidscoalition.org, make a suggested donation of $25 and add your email address in the “notes” section. A Zoom invitation will be delivered to you via email to attend the event along with instructions on how to pick up tea and cookies.