Washington governor calls for investigation of Pierce County sheriff
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday directed the state attorney general to open a criminal investigation into a county sheriff’s confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.
The Seattle Times reported that Inslee asked for a probe of whether Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer made a false report on Jan. 27, when he called a police dispatcher repeatedly saying that 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer was threatening to kill him.
Altheimer had been delivering newspapers on his regular route in Troyer’s neighborhood when he was followed by the sheriff, who was driving his personal vehicle.
Troyer’s 2 a.m. call to emergency dispatchers triggered a large police response, but on questioning by Tacoma police, he retreated from his claim that he’d been threatened by Altheimer, according to an incident report.
Tacoma police body camera video shows Altheimer repeatedly telling police he had made no threats. “He’s lying. He’s lying. So what happens to him?” Altheimer asks officers in the video.
Troyer, who is white, has said he violated no laws or department policies. Troyer faces a separate noncriminal investigation requested by the Pierce County Council.
Inslee said that probe was not sufficient.
“The initial reports of these events were very concerning to me, and I had hoped to see some action taken to initiate a criminal investigation at the local level,” Inslee said in a statement. “So now the state is stepping in. I have spoken to Attorney General (Bob) Ferguson and his office will conduct this investigation.”
Klamath Falls restaurant fined for second time over COVID rules
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls restaurant landed a hefty fine Friday from state workplace safety officials amid COVID-19 for continuing to offer indoor dining after it was similarly fined last December for the same thing.
Casey’s Restaurant was fined $27,660 by the Oregon Health and Safety Administration for four violations, the agency said.
The restaurant was fined $8,900 over alleged violations in December. Casey’s Restaurant has appealed that fine. Employers have 30 days to appeal citations. It wasn’t immediately known if the owners plan to appeal the latest fine. Klamath County has experienced high COVID-19 case numbers and no indoor dining was allowed during the inspection period to limit disease transmission.
The restaurant’s fines also included infractions such as not setting up an infection control plan or monitoring employees’ potential exposure to the virus, Oregon OHSA said.
Police: two beheaded calves found in Bellingham roadway
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are investigating how two beheaded calves came to be in the middle of a road early Wednesday.
Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald officers were called after midnight Wednesday to Hannegan Road for the report of a traffic hazard.
Officers arrived and located two dead calves without their heads in the road, she said.
The officers moved the carcasses off the roadway and called the Humane Society to pick them up, Murphy said.
Police have no information about the death of the animals and are seeking help from the public to learn more.