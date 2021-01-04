New Washington law sets $100 cap on copayments for insulin
SEATTLE — Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments.
The law applies to any health care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply, the Seattle Times reported.
About 686,000 people in Washington state have diabetes, and 226,300 rely on insulin. In 2017, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the state, according to the state Department of Health.
The law, sponsored by Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, was approved by the Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications. Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.
Diabetes is a potential risk factor for COVID-19 complications.
The American Diabetes Association has praised the Washington law and urges state governors “to ensure continuous access to health care for residents with diabetes who have lost their jobs to the economic impact of the pandemic.”
The copay cap lasts through 2021 and 2022. Many hope state lawmakers can come up with long-term cost solutions for consumers before the cap expires.
The American Diabetes Association lists seven states as having approved co-pay caps as of spring 2020: Washington, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Utah and West Virginia.
Family of man who killed himself in jail in 2018 sues Spokane County
SPOKANE — The family of a Washington man who killed himself in a Spokane County Jail in 2018 is suing the county, saying its public defender’s office was not properly trained to deal with people with mental health issues.
The family said in their lawsuit that the death of Chris Rogers, 24, could have been prevented, The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday.
Rogers hanged himself in his jail cell on Jan. 3, 2018. He had schizophrenia and believed that a Martian would kill his family if he did not kill himself, the newspaper said.
Rogers had been arrested in November 2017 after he escaped from a mental health treatment facility and stole a car. His family is suing both the county and NaphCare, the company that provides mental health evaluations for inmates.
“They don’t want to see this happen to anyone else with mental health issues,” said Josh Maurer, an attorney for Rogers’ family.
Rogers was one of eight inmates who had died at the Spokane County jail in a 14-month span.
The lawsuit said that before Rogers was booked into jail, he had made suicidal statements to law enforcement. Medical staff at the jail also noted that he had past suicide attempts and had vocalized suicidal thoughts, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said despite that knowledge, Rogers was taken off suicide watch at least twice for unclear reasons.
The Spokesman-Review had also reported that it was unclear if Rogers ever received another dose of his prescribed medication while he was in jail.
Attempted murder suspect escapes Portland police building
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from a temporary holding cell and ran out of police headquarters in downtown Portland.
Police arrested David Dahlen, 24, on Saturday on suspicion of ramming a stolen pickup into an officer on Christmas Eve, the Oregonian reported. He escaped from a locking room at the Police Bureau’s detective division while awaiting questioning.
Officer Kevin Allen, a police spokesman, said officers have not yet figured out how Dahlen escaped but described it as “unprecedented” in the bureau’s recent history. Bureau members secured the building after they discovered that Dahlen had escaped, and surveillance video showed him running away.
Police did not provide an update Sunday morning.
Dahlen is suspected of driving into Portland police Officer Jennifer Pierce, who was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis.
When officers tried to box in the stolen truck at a gas station, the driver rammed into Pierce as she stood outside of her car, according to witnesses. Pierce was pinned between the truck and her patrol car. The pickup then backed up and drove forward, striking her again.
Pierce fired her gun at the truck after she was struck a second time. The pickup, which had been stolen from a Portland auto shop, was found abandoned about an hour after the police confrontation.