The Idaho Philanthropy Day organization has honored Disability Action Center NW with the Outstanding Non-Profit Award for 2020.
DAC NW received this award along with 47 other Idaho organizations being acknowledged for service via the organization sponsored by Serve Idaho. The organization is a part of the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Mark Leeper, executive director, said he was delighted and honored to have DAC NW nominated.
“I know this was earned, not by me, but by our dedicated and hardworking staff,” he said. “They have the unique experience and expertise which they share free of charge with our consumers.”