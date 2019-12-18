Regional art, crafts and gifts store Northwest Showcase is closing and next door neighbor, the Palouse Habitat for Humanity housing surplus store, will expand into the space on North Main Street in Moscow.
Northwest Showcase, owned and operated by Jim and Dawn Fazio, will close its doors at the end of the month, said the couple, who have lived in Moscow for 45 years.
Andrea and Garrick Kruse started the business in 1992 in downtown Moscow, according to a news release from the Fazios, who bought the business in 2002 and moved the shop to its current location at 310 N. Main St.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity, which leased space from the Fazios in the space adjoining Northwest Showcase and the Fazio’s other business, Woodland Catalog, bought the 12,700-square-foot building that encompasses all three businesses from the Fazios on Dec. 2.
The couple will continue to run Woodland Catalog, which features Smokey Bear products, on part of the premises at the same address.
“We thought this would be a good opportunity for us to go into semiretirement and give them (Habitat) a place to expand,” said Jim Fazio, 76.
He said they are giving away Northwest Showcase items and also selling them at reduced prices through Dec. 31.
Jim Fazio said he is sad to close the store and he enjoyed working with customers and artists over the years.
“Disposing of these things is a trip down memory lane,” he said. “I like to grow things. I don’t like to shrink and that’s what we’re doing right now.”
He said they will continue to grow its 34-year-old catalog business.
The Fazios ship Smokey Bear products all over the U.S. and Canada. Smokey Bear, the face of wildfire prevention awareness, celebrated 75 years this year, which meant record sales for Woodland Catalog, Jim Fazio said.
Jennifer Wallace, Palouse Habitat for Humanity executive director, said their space at 304 N. Main St. is cramped so the extra space will provide some relief for the store.
She said the nonprofit housing organization was not looking to expand when the Fazios approached it a couple years ago asking if it would be interested in purchasing the building.
“From our perspective, we’re really thankful that they thought of us and that they made it affordable,” Wallace said.
The building is unique in that it has several amenities that fit Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s needs, Wallace said.
She said the plan, with financial help from the community, is to complete more than $400,000 in renovations to the building over the next three years.
Some of the remodeling plans include adding an awning on the south end of the building to shelter those who pick up or drop off donations; installing an in-ground lift so vehicles with loads can back up to the lift and unload onto it; and modifying the building to create a donation receiving and repair area.
In the short term, Wallace said the Northwest Showcase space will likely be used as an overflow area for donated items to the surplus store. She said the organization has had to turn away donations because it does not have space for them, which Wallace described as a lost opportunity.
“This is just the first initial stage and we’re excited,” she said.
Some of the anticipated $400,000 costs will go to funding additional staff and a fire suppression system that would cost more than $100,000.
Wallace said it will be conducting fundraising efforts the next three years to raise money for the building upgrades and additional services.
She said the expansion should boost the income of Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s store to the point where organization officials can start thinking about building two homes per year on the Palouse instead of one.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.