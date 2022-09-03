Nostalgic memories and a message from the Garden Goddess

I took a writing break in August and am back at my desk now, thinking of warm memories from this summer and inevitable humiliation in my garden. A pair of block parties are long-running summer traditions in our neighborhood. In June, “Rockin’ the B Street” featured creative potluck dishes and live music from the Range Benders, a Moscow blues and rock band. In early August, a family-centered barbecue drew kids and adults for tug-o-wars, gunny-sack races and beanbag contests.
Last month, Lee and I drove to the West Side to attend his 55th high school class reunion in Montesano, Wash. In the morning we visited the town cemetery, where we found the headstone of Lee’s parents. His dad was chief of the Montesano Fire Department for many years and was elected to the city council, and his mom was a volunteer at her church and the town library. We also walked down the alley behind the house where Lee grew up and drove through neighborhoods still familiar to him. At the reunion that afternoon, Lee and his friends traded stories about growing up in their close-knit community, where people looked out for each other — and sometimes made phone calls to teenagers’parents.
When we came home to Moscow, I took a slow walk around our gardens, smiling at the progress in the pumpkin patch and wincing when I reached the raised beds in the backyard. Last spring I resolved to use all five beds only for growing vegetables, a plan I should have recognized right away as a fantasy. Vegetables play important roles in my meal planning, but I love flowers even more. I’ve created a flower garden, not an asparagus bed, in our front yard, hoping that it gives nearly as much joy to passersby as it does to me.
Backyard beds, though, should be practical and planted sensibly with vegetables, not frivolous flowers. At first I set aside only half a bed for growing fragrant sweet peas, and I felt virtuous for planting the other half with broccoli, which immediately attracted bugs and formed only a few tiny florets. The late-maturing sugar snap peas in another bed turned tough and mealy in the high summer heat. When the allegedly hardy bok choy and supposedly foolproof lettuce seedlings failed, I refilled the bed with blooming delphiniums, pansies, verbascum and black-eyed Susans, without planting even one stray carrot as penance. But I still felt hopeful about the tomatoes. I’d pampered them all spring until the weather warmed, when I set them into raised beds, instead of caging them in patio pots. But I ground my teeth when I found only small, green clusters on the vines and nothing ripe enough to add to a salad. I’d finally gotten the message, even if the Garden Goddess practically had to scrawl it in dirt on a vegetable bed: Stop. Just stop.
Last weekend I gathered dozens of bloomed-out tulip bulbs that I’d lifted from their patio pots and stored in our garden shed to begin their dormancy. I planned to carry heavy buckets of compost to the front garden and then spend hours on my knees in the flower beds, crouching in tight spaces, while I dug holes and planted the bulbs among the established perennials. But wait, I thought. That garden already looks pretty darn beautiful every spring. Instead, I planted all the bulbs into the fully prepped raised bed in the backyard, the former home of the ungrateful bok choy and lettuce seedlings. The project took me two hours of light gardening, instead of two days of hard work. Next spring, I’ll sit in my favorite chair in our living room and look out the window to the backyard, to a blooming kaleidoscope of tulips. That scene will do far more for my self-esteem than looking out at a bed of lettuce plants so scraggly that even the neighborhood quails would jiggle their topknots and zigzag away in disgust.
Craft Rozen is growing pumpkin vines so long that they threaten to climb onto her roof and strangle the house. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.