Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment hearing Monday morning.
Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who faces up to life in prison or the death penalty for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Kohberger is the suspect in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.