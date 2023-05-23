The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment hearing Monday morning.

Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who faces up to life in prison or the death penalty for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger is the suspect in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you