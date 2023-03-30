LEWISTON — Some Vietnam veterans were called “baby killers” and spat on in the 1970s, but the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley assured them Wednesday that their service to this nation was appreciated.

On the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, the community paid tribute to men and women from this area who have served in the military. More than 20 Quilts of Valor were draped around the shoulders of veterans in a patriotic tribute and evening of gratitude at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.

“Our Vietnam vets went there, and they served honorably, no doubt about it,” said Chuck Whitman, a retired Navy commander and Asotin County commissioner. “When they returned, it was a pretty bad time and not right. They should’ve never treated Vietnam vets like they did.”

