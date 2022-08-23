NRS plans block party for 50th anniversary

People browse at NRS’s flagship store at 1638 S. Blaine St. in Moscow. The store carries gear such as rafts, water shoes, straps and life jackets.

 NRS photo

Northwest River Supplies is celebrating 50 years of helping people around the world escape the landlocked life with water adventures at a Saturday block party in Moscow.

The family-friendly event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine St.

A free barbecue and live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., building tours, film screenings and discounts are part of the event.

