NSA begins work on former CJ’s

Some New Saint Andrews College students will attend classes this fall in the former Cadillac Jack’s nightclub building in downtown Moscow, NSA President Ben Merkle said.
It will mark NSA students’ first occupancy of the building since the private classical Christian college completed its purchase of the three-story structure four years ago.
Merkle said about 164 students take classes at the current NSA building, which is just a few blocks away on South Main Street, and roughly another 30 attend the school online. The city will allow as many as 300 students at NSA’s newest location on North Main Street, but Merkle said the school will not meet that maximum mark this fall.
NSA’s new building, which Merkle said the school is referring to as its north campus, is 30,000 square feet and will eventually include five classrooms/studios, nine offices, a multi-purpose room, student lounge and music performance hall with seating for 680 people.
He said there are four remodeling stages NSA is working through to complete those aforementioned renovations, and the college will make use of the new renovations as they are completed.
Merkle said the first stage, which was purchasing the building, obtaining an occupancy permit and other legal obstacles, is complete and it is moving into the second stage.
The second and third stages involve converting the interior into classrooms, offices and meeting spaces, Merkle said. The fourth stage is converting what is currently the top floor — previously used as a ballroom — into a performance hall that will be used for school meetings, concerts and ceremonies.
He said a fire suppression sprinkler system is currently being installed throughout the building and a great deal of interior demolition has and will be done.
The basement, or bottom floor, has already been converted to a large classroom and the top floor, where the ballroom was located, will be ready for classes and school meetings by fall, Merkle said.
He said the bar on the middle floor will be removed for classrooms to take its space.
Depending on fundraising, Merkle said it will take about five years to move through all four stages. He said it will take roughly $5 million to remodel and a bulk of that money will be spent on the performance hall construction. Merkle declined to comment on how much money the school has raised so far.
“We would love to be further on the fundraising front, but we are actually able to make the remodels that we need to make on pace to handle the growth that we’re seeing,” Merkle said.
The Moscow Board of Adjustment granted NSA permission to expand into the former CJ’s building in April 2017 but several appeals by Moscow residents delayed the approval for the school to expand for months.
The conditional use permit NSA obtained in 2017 included a condition that it must provide 47 off-street parking spaces within a quarter mile of the CJ’s building. The school is allowed to phase in the parking, but 50 percent of the required spots must be available before the building can be occupied.
The Moscow City Council in 2019 approved a conditional use permit that allows NSA to designate an unregulated parking lot, which is owned by NSA, on South Jackson Street for its students and employees during regular business hours. The permit partially satisfies the off-street parking requirement of the school’s location on North Main Street.
