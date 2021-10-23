Student moderators from New Saint Andrews College asked Moscow mayoral and City Council candidates multiple questions about masks and vaccine mandates at the college’s candidate forum Friday afternoon.
The event, called a “Candidate Forum Disputatio,” opened with prayer, hymns and notices for coming gatherings. Candidates took turns stepping up to the stage to answer questions in front of hundreds of NSA students at the former CJ’s Nightclub building downtown.
One question, targeted at City Council hopeful Kyrk Taylor, referred the recent firing of former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The moderator asked whether Taylor would support a policy for city employees similar to the mandate imposed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requiring state employees to either get the jab, submit an exception or be fired. Another question asked City Council candidate Steve Harmon for his thoughts on masks and mask mandates.
“I strongly believe that masks do not work to control a viral pandemic,” Harmon said. “It’s shown by many studies, which I could go on more than I need to.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of masks to prevent transmission of COVID-19, and says masks help reduce the inhalation of respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe.
Three of the four candidates for Moscow mayor, including Art Bettge, Jim Gray and Barb Rathbun, participated in the forum. Mayoral hopeful Olivia Moses did not make an appearance.
Moses stated in a post to her campaign’s Facebook page before the event that she would not “give legitimacy to the tainted platform” which NSA operates.
“The schedule was sent to us and shows that we not only get treated to one of the cult’s famous hymns, but also closing liturgy (sermonizing),” Moses stated in the post. “They want this to be an extension of, and legitimization of, Doug’s theocracy. We will not be in attendance.”
Pastor Doug Wilson of Christ Church, an evangelical organization affiliated with NSA, most recently came under fire last month after an article from Vice detailed several accounts of alleged sexual abuse through a dozen interviews with former and current church members.
According to an email sent to candidates from Jonathan McIntosh, who teaches at the college, the forum was a required student event. For capacity reasons, he asked candidates specifically not to invite guests.
“We wish that we had unlimited seating capacity, but we simply do not,” McIntosh stated in the email. “It will be at the college’s discretion to determine when we have reached capacity.”
The forum would be recorded, he added, but it’s unclear where a recording might be uploaded.
Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar weighed in on the legitimacy of the candidate forum in the comments of Moses’ Facebook post. Lamar has participated in multiple NSA candidate forums in the past.
“Each year the format migrates further from a legitimate candidate event,” Lamar stated. “They need to drop the church service and open it up to the public if they want it to be a true forum.”
The commissioner also questioned why it couldn’t be streamed live via Zoom so the entire community could access the candidates’ responses. He stated it would’ve been a good public health measure, given the strain on resources at Gritman Medical Center and other local healthcare organizations.
Lamar added that the crowd, composed mainly of students, faculty and others affiliated with NSA, “won’t be masking, and the vaccine rate is likely pretty low.”
Social distancing at the event could not be maintained and mask-wearing was practically non-existent.
The event concluded with a brief reception allowing candidates to meet personally with NSA faculty and civics club members.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.