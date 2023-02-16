The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport have reported the demand to fly has fully recovered since the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airports have seen an increase in air traffic and tickets sold. In fact, the Pullman airport saw an all-time high in 2022 for enplanement numbers, and the Lewiston airport’s 2022 enplanement statistics were its highest since 2018. Both airports attribute these increases to improvements of its facilities and the services they provide.
“(2022) is as busy as we’ve ever been for passenger traffic,” said Tony Bean, executive director at the Pullman airport. “I got here in 2011, and we’ve doubled the amount of traffic passengers going in and out of Pullman since when I got here.”
When it comes to tallying passenger traffic and ticket sales, airports use the tracking mechanism the Federal Aviation Administration requires. This mechanism is called enplanements, which counts passengers who only depart from the airport, Bean said. If airlines used total passenger statistics, arriving and departing, its numbers would almost double.
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s total enplanement for 2022 was 72,269, according to documents the airport provided. The previous record was 69,555 total enplanements in 2019. For 2022, its busiest month was October, when it saw 8,358 enplanements.
Bean attributes these increases to improving facilities, but also the recovery of the market, universities coming back online and the economy somewhat normalizing.
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport’s total enplanement for 2022 was 41,533, according to documents the airport provided. These numbers were the highest the airport had seen since 2018, when its empanelment was 57,957. Its record was set in 2017, when the airport saw 76,729 enplanements.
Michael Isaacs, Lewiston’s airport director, said the improving numbers are exciting, especially with how hard airports have been hit in recent years.
Both airports lost about half of enplanements during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to documents, the Pullman airport saw 31,497 enplanements in 2020 and the Lewiston airport saw 15,343 enplanements in 2020.
Bean said the pandemic changed the market for airlines nationally. Business markets didn’t exist because everyone was using alternative methods for meetings, and leisure market travel boomed as people wanted an outlet to escape quarantine.
Isaacs said the pandemic affected national airports negatively, but smaller airlines were hampered by another outlier. Pilot shortages have limited the amount of routes available, and have affected regional airlines the hardest.
Over 500 jets are parked on the ground because there aren’t enough pilots to fly them, and as a result, airports have reduced flights or lost air carriers. According to Isaacs, airports like Pocatello, Twin Falls and Walla Walla have fewer flights until the pilot shortage is corrected, and Twin Falls lost United Airlines completely.
Although pilot shortages have affected both airports, the two have been focusing on what they can do to improve their facilities.
Alaska Airline flights out of Pullman are now on Embraer 175 jets, which replaced Q400 turboprops. The new jets were introduced in October, offering a range of amenities including first-class seating and a more comfortable, quieter ride, Bean said.
Additionally, around $150 million has been invested to extend the runway and remodel infrastructure, an ongoing effort for more than seven years, according to past reporting. With this improvement, they added 600 feet in length to the runway, making it 7,100 feet longer and 150 feet wide.
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport added United Airlines direct service to Denver in late 2021, to go along with Delta Airlines direct service to Salt Lake City. The airport has also spent over $22 million in the past four years to improve runways, taxiways, the terminal, operations building, fire station and equipment.
Delta also switched to a more spacious Embraer ERJ-175 jet for its flights between Lewiston and Salt Lake City in the fall.