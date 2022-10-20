Whatever else one thinks about Idaho’s 6th Legislative District Senate contest, voters are certainly being offered a distinct choice.

The Republican in the race, former Sen. Dan Foreman, of Viola, said one of his top priorities will be to launch a “Nuremberg-style” investigation into how the state handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe Idahoans needlessly died and suffered and lost their life savings because of the way the pandemic was handled,” he said. “People need to know what happened, so we can make sure it never happens again.”

