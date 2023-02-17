Nurse student debt repayment bill advances

Dori Healey

BOISE — A bill to create a student loan repayment program to incentivize nurses to practice in rural areas passed through the Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday on an 8-5 vote.

Rep. Dori Healey, R-Boise, sponsored the legislation that would create a fund to repay some student debt for nurses who commit to working in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in the state.

Eligible nurses could receive as much $25,000 over the course of three years of employment.