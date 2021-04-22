Julia Parker, a nurse, has announced she will run for a Moscow City Council seat in November. To learn more about Parker, visit votejuliaparker.com.
Councilors Art Bettge, Gina Taruscio and Brandy Sullivan are up for reelection this year.
Bettge said he will run for mayor and Mayor Bill Lambert said he will not seek a third mayoral term. Taruscio said she plans to run for reelection. Sullivan said she has not decided about running again and that “a few things are up in the air.”
The Moscow mayor and City Council candidate filing period opens Aug. 23 and closes Sept. 3. The election is Nov. 2.