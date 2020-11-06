For the month of November, every time a $10 donation is made to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Colfax couple Ron and Heather Morgan will walk one mile.
The Morgans decided to create this fundraiser since in-person benefit events cannot be organized because of the pandemic.
Those interested in donating can address checks to “Pullman WOTM” and mail them to: The Morgans, 300 E. Fleming St., Colfax, WA, 99111.
To learn more on the effort and to follow the fundraising progress, go to: htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.
To have a donation picked up, call or text (208) 310-1737.