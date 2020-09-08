The Pullman area is the top COVID-19 hot spot in the country with 7.2 cases per 1,000 residents in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times on Monday.
After 123 COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Whitman County, including a pandemic-high 67 Sunday, Whitman County Public Health announced six positive cases Monday. The New York Times list can be found at this shortened web link: nyti.ms/2QN4cUv.
The current risk of spread in the county is high, according to Whitman County Public Health.
The new cases bring the total in the county to 835, with 623 of them reported in the last two weeks.WCPH reported 830 total cases Sunday but, according to the health department, a previous case was duplicated in its local tracking database because of an entry error.
Of the six new cases, one is a male younger than 20 and three men and two women are 20 to 39. All are stable and isolating.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s last update was Friday when it reported seven new cases in Latah County. The seven cases bring the Latah County total to 257, including 247 confirmed and 10 probable cases. Of the 257, 102 have recovered. 154 of the 257 cases are people aged 10 to 29.No one has died from the virus in either county and no one is hospitalized.