Obscene graffiti was found on buildings, vehicles, sidewalks and signs along Grand Avenue on Thursday morning.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said two juveniles have been identified as the suspects.
Police first heard a report of the vandalism at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Someone had spray-painted several buildings, including Neill Public Library, Bill’s Welding and American Travel Inn.
Several vehicles, including one belonging to Higginson’s, were found with graffiti. Sidewalks, signs and a bridge were also vandalized as well.
Opgenorth said the graffiti included obscene words and images, including swastikas.
Police are working on a report and are planning to forward charges to the Whitman County prosecutor’s office.