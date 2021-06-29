Off-road practice

Viren Remien, 8, and his sister Aila Remien, 4, both of Moscow, practice riding their bikes on the Pump Track at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in hopes of one day of riding trails on Moscow Mountain with their dad, Chris Remien, who is an avid mountain biker.
